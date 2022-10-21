Deployment of "OSCE Needs Assessment Mission for Armenia" goes against organization's norms - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Every positive step that will be taken between Azerbaijan and Armenia will have a positive effect on relations between Armenia and Türkiye as well, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlut Cavushoglu told reporters, Trend reports.

"The Middle East-West Corridor (Middle Corridor) is vital for the region. It will also benefit Europe. Türkiye always supports any positive step between the parties," he said

Speaking about sending a mission to Armenia called "OSCE Needs Assessment Mission for Armenia", Cavushoglu stated that this step goes against OSCE norms.