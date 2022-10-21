Participants of ombudsmen conference informed in detail about Armenia's war crimes in Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 21. Today, the participants of international conference got acquainted with the atrocities committed by Armenian Armed Forces in Aghdam, facts of destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage and monuments, Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva told reporters, Trend reports.

The delegation of foreign ombudsmen, heads of international institutes on human rights and media representatives are in Aghdam.

"The members of the delegation came from the countries of Europe, Asia, Africa, They witnessed the consequences of the crimes committed on Azerbaijani lands during the period of occupation. As a result of the past two-day conference, the Baku Declaration was adopted. The conference was devoted to human rights issues. The main problem that today delays the return of Azerbaijani former internally displaced persons to their native lands, is mines. At the same time, Armenian subversive groups continue to mine the country's lands," she said.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to international organizations, urging them to immediately respond to this. I should also note that for the first time these territories were visited by representatives of such countries, like Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, representatives of many countries have joined online," Aliyeva stated.

"The representative of the Azerbaijan National Mine Action Agency made a presentation at the conference, the facts he noted shocked the participants.He said that sometimes eight mines are found on one square meter. Azerbaijan have raised these questions many times. Planting mines is a crime, as is failure to provide accurate maps of minefields," she said.