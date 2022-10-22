Azerbaijani Ombudsman calls on international community to stop Armenia's mine terror

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has appealed to the international community to stop Armenia’s mine terror, the ombudsman's office told Trend on October 22.

According to the ombudsman's office, in the appeal, Aliyeva said that an explosion of an anti-personnel mine in the liberated Lachin district of Azerbaijan led to the injury of two more Azerbaijani citizens.

"Unfortunately, Elsevar Hamidov, who was engaged in repair and construction work in the village of Suarasi, Lachin district, died from severe injuries, received as a result of a mine explosion, and Sabuhi Hasanov was also seriously wounded," the appeal noted.

“This tragic event once again proves that the anti-personnel mines randomly placed by Armenia in the civilian settlements of Azerbaijan pose a serious threat to the life and health of people, lead to a violation of their fundamental rights," the appeal also said.

