Importance of cooperation between Turkic states in audiovisual media field growing - OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The importance of cooperation between Turkic states in the field of audiovisual media is growing, Deputy Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Omar Kocaman said, while speaking at the first meeting of the Regulatory body of member and observer states of OTS on Audiovisual Media in Baku, Trend reports on October 27.

He noted that this meeting will serve to develop cooperation in this field between the countries.

Kocaman said that one of the main challenges today is the fight against disinformation.

"The cooperation between Turkic states in this area is extremely important and it will contribute to rapprochement in other areas. The importance of audiovisual media is growing more and more," he said.