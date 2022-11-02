Chronicles of Victory: November 2, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 37th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication in connection with the liberation of several more villages of the Jebrail, Zangilan and Gubadli regions by the Azerbaijani army from the occupation.

- President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by former Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim.

- President Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary General of the Turkic Council and other officials.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was published.

- The Armenian Armed Forces fired at the territory of Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts. Armenia violated the ceasefire at the state border. Armenian troops retreated, suffering losses of up to 30 people.

- The Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed. Four more "GRAD" missile launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.

- The Armenian Armed Forces intensively fired at the territory of the Terter and Goranboy regions. Armenia again fired at Gubadli from the territory of Armenia.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated a video of the destruction of enemy personnel.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated a video of the destruction of the KUB anti-aircraft missile system of the Armenian Armed Forces.