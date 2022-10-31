Command-staff exercises with Azerbaijani Land Forces held (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The command-staff exercises have been held with the Land Forces formations of Azerbaijan in accordance with the approved combat training plan for 2022, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on October 31.

According to the plan, the deployment of military units’ command bodies, which were put on alert, on the territory was ensured and the units’ activities were clarified on the map.

Reports of commanders regarding the fulfillment of tasks were delivered.

The main purpose of the exercises is to increase the commanding and agile decision-making skills of commanders, as well as to further improve the activities of the headquarters.

All the tasks set in the exercises have been successfully accomplished by the servicemen, added the ministry.