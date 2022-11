Title changed, details added (first version posted at 17:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Martyrs Memorial and National Museum of Moudjahid in capital city Algiers of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state here.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the memorial.