BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan’s Ganja Military Court held a trial on the criminal case of 11 persons accused in the ‘Tartar case’, Trend reports on November 5.

By the decision of the court at the trial chaired by Judge Vugar Mammadov, the proceedings were terminated, and the criminal case was sent to the prosecutor's office.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Plenum of the Supreme Court, a case regarding 18 persons was considered within the ‘Tartar case’.

Will be updated