Azerbaijani Army holds military oath-taking ceremonies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. According to the training plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, military oath-taking ceremonies for young soldiers were held in the Azerbaijan Army on November 8, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the command staff of military units congratulated the young soldiers on taking the Military Oath, wished them to be disciplined, honest and brave in the fulfillment of their duties, to study carefully the weapons and equipment entrusted to them, and to fulfill their military duty with dignity for their home country.

The ceremony ended with the solemn march of the military personnel in front of the podium.