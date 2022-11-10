Organization of Turkic States to amend Nakhchivan agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. A number of documents will be signed at the summit in Samarkand, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a meeting of foreign ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Uzbekistan, Trend reports on November 10.

"The adoption of the protocol on amendments to the Nakhchivan agreement of the organization by our leaders will complete the formation of the legal framework. Besides, work was carried out in connection with an article regarding which states can be observers in the Organization of Turkic States," Cavusoglu noted.

The agreement "On establishment of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States" was signed on October 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan during the IX summit of the heads of states of the Turkic-speaking countries.

The agreement defines the structure, goals and objectives of the organization.