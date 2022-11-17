Azerbaijan approves new Supervisory Board of State Oil Company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On amending decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 23, 2021 No. 2446 "On approval of composition of Supervisory Board of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 17.

According to the decree, in part one of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 23, 2021 No. 2446 "On approval of composition of Supervisory Board of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan" after the words "Azer Bayramov - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan" a new paragraph is added with the following content:

"Anar Akhundov - Advisor to the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan".