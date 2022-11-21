'NATO Days' kick off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The 'NATO Days' started in Baku within the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2022 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

A number of meetings of a delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff at Partnership Directorate at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal, are scheduled to be held as part of NATO Days. The delegation is paying a visit to Azerbaijan.

Briefings on various topics will be presented during the NATO Days to last until November 25.