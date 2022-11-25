Azerbaijan has become country with strong economy, foreign policy, army thanks to President Ilham Aliyev – University of Utah

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has become a country with a strong economy, foreign policy, and army thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's admirable statecraft, participant of the international conference - "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics", Political Science Professor at the University of Utah Hakan Yavuz said in an exclusive interview with Trend on November 25.

According to him, Azerbaijan is currently among the most reliable partners in the world.

"Following the second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan's international prestige has increased even more. Today the country has a strong economy, foreign policy, and army thanks to President Ilham Aliyev," Yavuz said.

The professor stressed that Türkiye would further stand with Azerbaijan.

"Türkiye won't have good relations with Armenia, until the latter country doesn't sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan," he added.

On November 25, an international conference titled "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" was held at ADA University in Baku.

The event was attended by representatives of top influential think tanks of the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia and Türkiye.

The conference participants discussed the Middle Corridor's security aspects and the economic potential of the region. In this regard, the guests exchanged views on the significance of the Zangazur corridor, new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo traffic.