Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan's ANAMA updates on monthly de-mining activities in liberated territories

Politics Materials 2 December 2022 10:56 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ANAMA updates on monthly de-mining activities in liberated territories

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories as of November, Trend reports citing the agency.

A total of 782 anti-personnel and 344 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,735 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on November 1 through November 30.

A total area of 2,522.6 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more