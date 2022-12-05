Azerbaijani army sends clear response to Iran's military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises are being held in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the military field signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

The exercises are being conducted on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. During the joint exercises, the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies operate smoothly and accomplish the given tasks.

The main focus of the exercises is to ensure combat coordination during the interoperability of troops, improving of control, share of experience, and increase of professionalism.

These exercises are also a clear message to the Iranian regime, which uses the rhetoric of threats against Azerbaijan.

One of the interesting part of the exercises is the passage of manpower and military equipment across the Araz river. It is also a clear response to Iran's military exercises. The armies of two fraternal states - Azerbaijan and Türkiye - once again demonstrate their force and professionalism to the whole world.