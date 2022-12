BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on December 5, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov told Trend.

Invited by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, a delegation of representatives of the Turkish Armed Forces led by Minister Hulusi Akar will visit Azerbaijan to observe the Azerbaijan-Türkiye military drills.