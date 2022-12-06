Ombudsman appeals to int'l community on destruction of Azerbaijani graves by Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 21:02 on Dec. 5)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva appealed to the international community on the destruction of Azerbaijani graves in the liberated Zangilan district, during the Armenian occupation, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

The ombudsman noted that regular footage showing Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijanis was spread on social media platforms. According to the video, the Azerbaijani graves, and tombstones were intentionally destroyed by Armenia during the Zangilan district's occupation. All these facts testify to the Armenian leadership's policy of hatred, enmity, intolerance, and vandalism against Azerbaijan on ethnic and religious grounds.

“The destruction of graves is a gross violation of the requirements of the 1954 Hague Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, the 1972 UNESCO Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, and the 1954 European Cultural Convention. I resolutely condemn the desecration of Azerbaijan's religious monuments and cemeteries during the Armenian occupation, as well as the landmine-planting policy over these territories. Thus, I urge once again international and regional organizations, and national human rights institutions to take the necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice," she said.