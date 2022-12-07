General Prosecutor's Office talks work to prosecute Armenia for crimes against Azerbaijani prisoners (UPDATE)

Title Changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Significant work has been done to bring Armenian servicemen to justice for crimes against Azerbaijani prisoners, as part of the criminal procedural law and following the international law requirements, Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov said at a conference on ‘Basic guarantees of human rights’ organized by the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan in Baku on December 7, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that considerable work had been done to redress violations of internally displaced persons' (IDPs) rights, compensate for the material and moral damage, assess the historical, cultural, and religious monuments destroyed by Armenian vandals, calculate the damage caused to the country following the occupation, as well as to bring Armenian servicemen-saboteurs and members of illegal armed detachments to justice for crimes against Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages.