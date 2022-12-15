Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenia, other countries conducting smear campaigns against Azerbaijan – FM (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 15 December 2022 19:22 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Armenia and other countries are conducting smear campaigns against Azerbaijan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on December 15, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the pre-agreed environmental monitoring, which was supposed to take place on December 10, was faced with protests.

"Two groups of Armenian activists impeded this monitoring in a provocative way, which resulted in peaceful protests of Azerbaijani environmental activists," Bayramov added.

