Azerbaijan supports holding meetings of any format with Armenia – FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan has supported holding meetings of any format with Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on December 15, Trend reports.

He noted that even if the meeting outcome isn't quite that successful, Azerbaijan will regard an open dialogue on numerous issues as a positive thing of the talks during the meeting.

"It would be good if the opposite side [Armenia] approached this with the same responsibility and fulfilled its obligations. If Armenia had a rational approach and goodwill, the progress that we have achieved in two years would be more significant," he added.