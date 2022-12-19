Armenians blown up by mine in Azerbaijan's Khojavend they themselves set up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. A mine blast occurred near one of the posts of the illegal Armenian armed formations in the direction of Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, Trend reports.

It should be noted that after the victory in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan started dealing with its liberated lands filled with mines set by Armenians through the years. The process of clearing the lands continues.

As a result of the mentioned explosion that occurred at noon on December 18, two members of the illegal Armenian armed formations were seriously injured. The injured were taken to a civilian hospital in Khojavend.

It is also noted that one member of the formation, named 'Samvel', received multiple shrapnel wounds in the face; his lower limb was amputated. Another member, received numerous shrapnel wounds in the head and knees.