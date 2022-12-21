Azerbaijan protecting its resources is natural, Kyrgyz official says at Baku-Shusha forum

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan is protecting its own natural resources, Chairman of the National Commission on the State Language and Language Policy under the President of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Osmonaliyev said on the sidelines of the International Baku-Shusha Forum held in Shusha on December 21, Trend reports.

He made the remark, referring to the ongoing peaceful action staged by Azerbaijanis near Shusha city, regarding illegal exploitation by its natural resources by Armenians, on the territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

"There is such thing as protection of your own land, natural resources and population. Each state has to protect such values. Based on this, it's natural that Azerbaijan is protecting all of its natural resources," Osmonaliyev said.

"All this is considered in the context of the general security of any country, including Azerbaijan," he said.