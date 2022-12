BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Vasif Talibov has been relieved of the post of chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

Following Article 30 of the Constitution of the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Supreme Assembly took Talibov's resignation appeal into account.

According to the official decision, signed by the Assembly's First Deputy Chairman Azer Zeynalov, Vasif Talibov was dismissed from his post of chairman.