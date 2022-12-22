Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

It is with heartfelt wishes that I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday.

Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan is confidently moving forward along the path of progress and dynamic development, achieving significant success in the socioeconomic and other spheres of life, and enhancing its authority in the international arena.

I highly appreciate your continuous attention to the issues of consistent strengthening of Tajik-Azerbaijani relations of cooperation, which have always been based on the values of friendship, mutual respect, trust and understanding.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to confirm our unchanging readiness to continue joint work and a constructive interstate dialogue between our countries on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda.

Dear friend, I sincerely wish you good health, well-being and continued success in your responsible activities as head of state, and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan peace, tranquility and prosperity," the letter said.