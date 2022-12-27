Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM talks successful development of comprehensive allied relations with Türkiye in 2022

Politics Materials 27 December 2022 16:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM talks successful development of comprehensive allied relations with Türkiye in 2022

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Comprehensive allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye successfully developed in 2022, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a press conference on the results of the year, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, relations between Azerbaijan and Russia also successfully expanded.

"The agenda of friendship and cooperation with Georgia has developed steadily and positively. In 2022, intensive relations were also established with friendly and brotherly countries of Central Asia," he added.

