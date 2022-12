BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared the right of ethnic Armenians reside in the country's Karabakh, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a press conference, Trend reports.

The minister noted that a number of steps are being taken and will continue to be taken in this direction, he noted.

He also noted that purposeful interference of third parties in this process harms it, however Azerbaijan is able to prevent such attempts.