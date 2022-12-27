Armenia leaks details of negotiations into public, Azerbaijani FM says (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Armenian side is leaking the details of negotiations into public, not only regarding the peace treaty but also on certain other directions, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at today's year-end press conference, Trend reports.

"This is being done through social networks. Firstly, it harms the negotiation process; secondly, it does not reflect the position of the other side of the negotiations," he said.