Azerbaijan's Pasha Holding launching health insurance program for children of fallen servicemen (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan's Pasha Holding is launching a health insurance program as part of the social support for children of fallen heroes who died following the Armenian provocations in September 2022 and the 44-day second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

The program provided by PASHA Insurance will be applied from January 1, 2023.

The extended coverage will also provide the detection and treatment of dental and chronic diseases. To take advantage of the package, insured children or their parents can contact PASHA and make a doctor's appointment at the nearest medical facility.

PASHA Holding launched the social support program on December 19, 2022. The program envisages implementing social projects in education, healthcare, and other fields, as well as presenting holiday gifts to martyrs' children under the age of 18.

The first gifts were delivered on New Year's Eve. Since December 22, the Bravo supermarket chain has delivered gifts to martyr families with the support of volunteers from the 'Regional Development' Public Union.