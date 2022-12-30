Azerbaijani FM denies allegations of 'blockade' of Armenian residents (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Allegations of a ‘blockade’ of Armenian residents [living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh] are completely unfounded, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a phone conversation with Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that despite the fact that in the post-conflict period Azerbaijan put forward a number of initiatives to restore relations with Armenia, this process is hindered by the country. Gross violation of obligations under the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, by Armenia, in particular, the incomplete withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, the illegal entry of citizens of third countries into the territory of Azerbaijan through the Lachin road, intended exclusively for humanitarian purposes, and the massive supply of mines, produced in Armenia in 2021, creating a threat.

In addition, Azerbaijani FM informed his counterpart on the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, which has intensified in recent years, and continued for nearly 30 years of occupation. He spoke about the peaceful protest action of Azerbaijani civil society on the Lachin road. Despite Azerbaijan's intention to hold talks to prevent the illegal exploitation of natural resources and related environmental complications, it was stated that the creation of obstacles through provocations against this process is unacceptable.

Minister Bayramov said that the allegations that as a result of Azerbaijan's alleged blocking of the Lachin road, the residents of Armenia are in a "blockade", which caused a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the region, are completely unfounded - vehicles move freely along this road.

The minister pointed out that, despite the fact that Azerbaijani activists say that there are no obstacles for the free movement of the Armenians along the roads, and the assistance to the Armenian residents can be provided any moment if necessary, some persons posing as leaders of local Armenians impede the use of roads by the population.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.