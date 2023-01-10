Zangezur corridor is not only economic, transport, but also strategic project for Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Zangezur corridor is not only an economic and transport project for us, it is also a strategic project, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 10, Trend reports.

"Zangezur Corridor is not only an economic and transport project for us, it is also a strategic project. We are sure that the realization of this project is our natural right.

The realization of this project was also reflected in the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020. True, there is no word "Zangezur corridor" in it because I included the term "Zangezur corridor" in the geopolitical lexicon afterwards. However, it is explicitly stated there that there should be a transport connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Armenia should provide it.

Now Armenia wants to shy away from that. In fact, it has not fulfilled his obligations for more than two years now. But that won't stop us. So for us this is a strategic project, and not only for us, but also for several neighboring countries and for a broad geography," President Ilham Aliyev said.