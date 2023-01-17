Armenia must recognize new reality outside Minsk Group - Azerbaijan's OSCE rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Any reference to the now obsolete OSCE Minsk group is just false expectations and illusions, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the OSCE Rovshan Sadigbayli said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

He added that revanchist attitudes still prevailing in Armenia.

"Regarding the references to the Minsk Group, the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been resolved and its consequences, including occupation of the territories Azerbaijan, which the OSCE Minsk Group had been called to eliminate, ultimately have been eliminated by politico-military means without any role of the Minsk Group whatsoever," he said.

According to the permanent representative, the bilateral discussions between Azerbaijan and Armenia on post-conflict normalization are conducted outside the framework of the OSCE.

"Armenia must acknowledge this reality and act accordingly. We urge Armenia, if this country is genuinely interested in peace and stability in the region, to abandon all activities and warmongering rhetoric targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan; cease its attempts to undermine the normalization process and implement fully its obligations under the trilateral statements. Armenia should reciprocate on the constructive offer of Azerbaijan and seize the historic window of opportunity to normalize its relations with Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries on the basis of respect to their sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensure that necessary further steps are taken in this direction. This has no alternative for long-term peace and stability in the region," he said.