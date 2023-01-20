Azerbaijani MFA responds to allegations of chair of Council of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade responded to the Chair of the Council of Europe, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland, Thordis Kolbrun, Trend reports, citing his Twitter publication.

The spokesperson of the Azerbaijani MFA said that the peaceful protests held on the Lachin-Khankendi road, that demand prevention of the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijani lands and misuse of the road, are legitimate.

"Paradoxically, Iceland representative at Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe dismisses human rights of 100,000s of displaced Azerbaijanis, the war crimes and brutal violation of IHL by Armenia," he wrote.