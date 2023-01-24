ECO Tashkent Communiqué expresses support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Tashkent, as part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Bayramov made a statement outlining the priorities and plans of Azerbaijan within the ECO Chairmanship for 2023.

Within the framework of the communiqué [adopted as the final document of the meeting of the Council of Ministers], support was also expressed for the settlement of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Confidence was expressed that this will contribute to the establishment of good neighborly relations in the region, sustainable peace and economic progress.

