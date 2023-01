BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Azerbaijani Parliament will hold dedicated hearings on a legal framework to protect Azerbaijani citizens' rights violated as a result of the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, war crimes committed by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War, and compensation for damage caused to Azerbaijan, based on relevant claims before international bodies, Trend reports.

This initiative is included in the 2023 Work Plan of the Human Rights Committee.

