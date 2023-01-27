Belarus Embassy in Baku expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Belarus Embassy in Baku has posted a Twitter publication in connection with the armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"In connection with the death of an employee of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, the Belarus Embassy expresses its condolences to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relatives of the deceased employee and also wishes a speedy recovery to the injured embassy staff," said the tweet.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.