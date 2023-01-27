Russian Embassy hopes for punishment of perpetrator of attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Russian Embassy in Baku made a statement in connection with the recent armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Trend reports citing the statement.

"We are shocked by the news about the armed attack, which resulted in the death of security officer Orkhan Asgarov. We express deep condolences to our Azerbaijani colleagues and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We hope that this tragic incident will be investigated in the most thorough way, and the guilty persons will be punished," the statement said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.