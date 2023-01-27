Attacks on diplomatic missions - unacceptable, Lithuanian MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania said, Trend reports via its Twitter publication.

"Appalled by the reports about the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran that caused a loss of life and injuries - attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. Our condolences to the families of the victims," the ministry said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.