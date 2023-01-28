Azerbaijan approves amendments to mobile device registration rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Telecommunications Law, Trend reports.

Following the amendments, the mobile device registration should be carried out in the manner prescribed by the relevant executive authority. In order to prevent avoiding mobile device registration, it's prohibited to change or copy the device's IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity), as well as provide telecommunications services to the devices, IMEI numbers of which are blacklisted.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Administrative Offenses Code.

According to the law, individuals will be fined from 300 ($176.4) to 400 manat ($235.2), officials – from 1,000 ($588) to 1,500 manat ($882), legal entities – from 3,000 ($1,764) to 4,000 manat ($2,352) if the above requirement is violated.

If a person who has been given an administrative penalty commits the repeated offense within one year from the date of the relevant decision's entering into force, individuals will be fined from 600 ($352.8) to 800 manat ($470.4), officials – from 2,000 ($1,176) to 2,500 manat ($1,470), and legal entities – from 9,000 ($5,292) to 12,000 manat ($7,056).

The law will enter into force on April 1, 2023.