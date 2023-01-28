Revival in Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations is important - Rufiz Hafizoglu (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28.The revival in Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations is important, Deputy Director of Trend news agency, political expert Rufiz Hafizoglu said in the program "Əsas məsələ" on AzTV channel.

Noting that Egypt is one of the most important countries in the Arab world from an economic and political point of view, Hafizoglu stressed the importance of the revival in the Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations for both sides.

"The revival of relations with such an important country in the region as Egypt is very important for Azerbaijan - both in terms of diaspora activities and strategic partnership. Today Azerbaijan is distinguished not only by its policy in the region, but also by independent strategic steps, and, for example, is able to eliminate the stagnation in Egyptian-Turkish relations," he said.