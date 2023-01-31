No sanctions for Azerbaijan from EU - Joseph Borrel replies to pro-Armenian MEP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The EU does not consider sanctioning Azerbaijan because of the situation on the Lachin-Khankendi road, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, answering a question of the pro-Armenian MEP Asita Kanko, Trend reports.

A pro-Armenian MEP has sent a request to the Vice-President of the Commission/To the Supreme Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in connection with the situation of the Lachin-Khankendi road on December 16, 2022. The answer came just yesterday.

"Sanctions are only one of the EU's tools to promote the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy and are not being considered in this case. The EU's efforts with Armenia and Azerbaijan are focused on achieving solutions through dialogue, to which the leaders of both countries have expressed their commitment," Borrell said.

He added that Since the beginning of December 2022, the EU has been closely following the developments along and around the Lachin road. He also mentioned the deployment of a new civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

"The EU has started a new stage of cooperation by deciding, in response to Armenia's request, to send a civilian mission to Armenia within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy of the European Union. The purpose of the mission is to promote stability in the border areas of Armenia, strengthen trust on the ground and provide conditions that will contribute to efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which are supported by the EU," Borrell said.

Meanwhile, just recently, on January 18, the European Parliament has adopted an anti-Azerbaijani resolution, which contains a number of provocative appeals to Baku. This once again confirms the biased, one-sided policy of the MEPs.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over fifty days.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.