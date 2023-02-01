UK minister of state for Europe to visit South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Leo Docherty, Minister of State of the UK for Europe and North America, will pay a visit to the countries of the South Caucasus in coming months, he said at a meeting of the House of Commons of the Parliament, Trend reports.

Answering provocative questions from pro-Armenian MPs about the situation on the Lachin-Khankendi road and the so-called "blockade" of the road by the Azerbaijani side, the minister said that the UK will work towards peaceful settlement and the return to the talks.

"We insist on returning to negotiations and a peaceful settlement. In the coming months, I will go to the region for this purpose," he said.

The Minister stressed that the UK will use all the tools at its disposal to prevent a destabilizing influence on the settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia from outside the region.