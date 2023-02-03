Azerbaijani gas came as safety net for European countries - Romanian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The gas from Azerbaijan, delivered through the Southern Corridor, came as a safety net for many states in the region, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the first Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have all faced unprecedented energy challenges in 2022: gas shortages or lack of affordable gas supplies, price volatility, market turbulence. These challenges required complex policies and regulatory shifts. The gas from Azerbaijan, delivered through the Southern Corridor, came as a safety net for many states in the region.

The assurances given by Azerbaijan, personally by President Ilham Aliyev, on the availability of Caspian gas for the European market, have provided much-needed stability and predictability at a very stressful juncture for the markets. The conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the field of Energy signed by the European Union and Azerbaijan in July 2022 opens the way for further cementing the role of the Southern Corridor as an essential component of the EU’s diversification strategy," Romanian President said.