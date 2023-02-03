Hungary seeks to obtain Azerbaijani gas imports as soon as possible – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, met with his Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing Szijjártó’s Facebook account.

"A week ago, during the meeting in Budapest, Minister Bayramov and I agreed to take Azerbaijan-Hungary cooperation to a new level. Our cooperative projects are currently underway in Baku. In addition to numerous new European friends, Hungary is an old friend of Azerbaijan, so we know each other very well and can negotiate on the basis of mutual respect. Our primary objective is to bring Azerbaijani natural gas to the Hungarian market as soon as possible," the Hungarian minister wrote.

As part of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Budapest on January 30, 2022, the officials signed a number of documents.

These documents include the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary on cooperation in plant quarantine and plant protection”, “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing of Hungary on cooperation in the field of migration”, and “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on space cooperation for peaceful purposes”.

In addition, the “Protocol on cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary” was signed by Minister Bayramov and Minister Szijjártó in Budapest.