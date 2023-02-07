Azerbaijani citizens collecting humanitarian aid for quake-affected people in fraternal Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijani citizens are collecting humanitarian aid for people who suffered from the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports.

Residents of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku began to collect warm clothes, heaters, and emergency kits to be sent to the disaster zone.

The aid collection point has been organized at the 'Dogtas' furniture store (27 Babak Avenue) in Baku, and at the Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city (17 Heydar Aliyev Avenue) following the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Baku and the Consulate General in Nakhchivan to the Azerbaijani citizens.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed. More than 8,000 people were rescued from the rubble.