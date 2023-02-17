Declaration on “Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia” – historical document - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Declaration on “Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia” is a historical document, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"This document marks a new quality of relations between the two countries. The Declaration, in particular, spells out the main areas of all-inclusive cooperation. Moscow is working jointly with Baku toward the implementation of this document. A number of events are planned to be held on the occasion of the anniversary of signing the Declaration," she said.

A Declaration on “Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia” was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 22, 2022.

This document consisting of 43 paragraphs not only sums up the results of long-term joint activities but also opens up great prospects for the future.