Legacy of Heydar Aliyev - major part of Azerbaijani nation building history - Zlatko Lagumdzija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Legacy of Heydar Aliyev is not only important part of nation building history but one of the the key pillars of Azerbaijan's development, Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2001-2002, deputy Prime Minister in 1993-1996, 2012-2015, Board Member Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend as part of the joint Trend-NGIC project titled "The lasting legacy of Heydar Aliyev".

"Being a great leader is not only being successful when leading the nation in peaceful, glorious and flourishing time. Confronted with seismic changes after Berlin Wall was falling down Heydar Aliyev knew the way, he showed that way, and ultimately he walked the way to independence and nation building with the people of Azerbaijan," he said.

Lagumdzija pointed out that great leaders, like Heydar Aliyev, are the ones that have capacity to translate vision in reality when being challenged in turbulent historical times.

"The capacity to sail their nation out of threats and dangers in waters of freedom and stability while opening pathways to sustainable and inclusive prosperity of the people. The greatest ones are not defined by number of people they lead, or by the size and resources of the country, or by the military power and wealth of the nation, but by the legacy measured with success of the leaders and nation that comes after he they are gone," he added.

The ex-PM noted that Azerbaijan today is a modern fast growing developing country, founded on great history, culture, tradition, wisdom and legacy of great people like Nizami Ganjavi, a country with high rate of economic development, enormous energy, transport and geostrategic importance that is unavoidable factor of overall geopolitical stability in Europe and in the broader region.

Today, Azerbaijan continues its path of development under President Ilham Aliyev, who is leading the country towards progress, originally initiated by Heydar Aliyev.