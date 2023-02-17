Reports claiming Azerbaijani citizens banned from entering UAE – false, MFA says (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Reports claiming that Azerbaijani citizens are allegedly banned from entering the UAE are false, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Hajizada made the remark, while commenting on reports saying that allegedly official UAE structures put restrictions on issuing entry visas to Azerbaijani citizens and prohibited them from entering the country.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a corresponding request to the country's embassy in the UAE, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai, as well as to the UAE embassy in Azerbaijan in order to clarify the matter.

"Following the information received, reports stating that citizens of Azerbaijan are facing challenges in obtaining an entry visa to the United Arab Emirates, as well as are allegedly banned from entering the country, are fake. The UAE continues to issue visas in line with the requirements of the country's legislation. Thereat, visa denials are not excluded on a number of individual grounds," the spokesperson said.