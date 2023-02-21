Special tactical exercises for extreme cold held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan held special exercises on “Conducting combat operations in severe cold” with the involvement of special units, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Trend.

The exercises aimed to ensure the highly professional execution of combat and rescue operations in winter conditions with severe frosts, as well as to improve the command staff's knowledge and skills in managing units in emergency situations.

During the training, the units' capability to settle in the area in winter conditions and equipment were inspected. The servicemen, who were provided with supplies, various mountain equipment and food for snowy weather conditions, settled and spent the night in the shelters prepared by them in the training area.

In the practical classes, the military personnel was informed about the urgent measures taken during frostbite in high-mountainous areas, the provision of first aid in harsh climatic conditions in areas with sharp relief and the rules for the safe evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield.

During the exercises, where the skills of the military personnel to accomplish combat tasks in severe cold weather were inspected, special forces groups carried out tactical activities in the rear of an imaginary enemy in the daylight hours and at nighttime. According to the assigned task, attack activities were carried out with groups in the territory of the deployment of an imaginary enemy.

After medical aid was provided to the serviceman who was injured during the attack operations, he was evacuated.

The aims set during the exercises were achieved, the servicemen's skiing habits and firing skills in moving and stationary states were improved.