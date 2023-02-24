Israeli media outlet shares article on Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Israeli STMEGI information portal published an article about the Khojaly genocide in connection with the tragedy’s 31st anniversary, Trend reports.

"Every year, countries around the world remember the Khojaly genocide that occurred on the night of February 26, 1992, during the first Karabakh war, when Armenian troops attacked Khojaly town, ruthlessly killing hundreds of civilians," the article said.

The article noted that international human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, provided detailed descriptions Khojaly massacre in their publications. Azerbaijan, like many other countries of the world, vividly remembers this and honors the memory of the dead.

Besides, according to the article, the events in Khojaly were recognized as a massacre in 20 US states and several countries, including Pakistan and Israel. Memorials dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy have been built in Türkiye and Germany.

"Despite all this, the perpetrators of this tragedy have not yet been held accountable for it. Azerbaijan has liberated Karabakh from the Armenian occupation and is ready to live in peace with the Armenians living there. However, even when peace is achieved with Armenia, Azerbaijan won’t be able to deal with this pain that has fallen on its people," the article concluded.