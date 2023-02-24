ICRC convoy drives freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 24. A convoy of six passenger cars and two trucks of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, without any incidents, Trend reports from the scene.

The convoy was moving from the Lachin to the Khankendi city.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations when arriving in the monitoring area. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.